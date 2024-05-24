Team Hewins LLC Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,988,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 64,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,741 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,461. The firm has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.94 and its 200-day moving average is $184.91.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

