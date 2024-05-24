Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. Has $185.28 Million Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. grew its position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094,240 shares during the quarter. LegalZoom.com accounts for 15.9% of Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. owned about 0.09% of LegalZoom.com worth $185,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 686.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,122.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,495.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,122.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,796. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

