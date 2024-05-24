Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $64.00 at UBS Group

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TEX. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Get Terex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terex

Terex Stock Performance

TEX opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.69. Terex has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,882. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Terex in the first quarter worth $5,525,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Terex by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 235,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 38,698 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Terex by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 161,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.