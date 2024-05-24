TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.80 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $153.79 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00055242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00017974 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000978 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,898,745 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,430,927 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

