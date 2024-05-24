Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Reduced by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,566. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.62 and a 200 day moving average of $167.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $180.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $203.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.