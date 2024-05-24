The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

