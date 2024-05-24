The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Clorox by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.54. 805,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,412. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.78.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 248.71%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

