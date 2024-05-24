The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.50 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.30.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

DSGX stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.78. The company had a trading volume of 71,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,008. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 0.91. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $100.43.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.