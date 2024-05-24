The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Price Target to $1.00

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

The Container Store Group Stock Up 1.8 %

TCS opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.71.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $206.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.18 million. The Container Store Group had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 152.0% in the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 3,538,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,606 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 802,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 128,935 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 68.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 44,976 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

