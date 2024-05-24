The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Price Target to $1.00

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
The Container Store Group Stock Up 1.8 %
TCS opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.71.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $206.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.18 million. The Container Store Group had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.
