The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $466.14 and last traded at $466.68. Approximately 439,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,328,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $470.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.26. The stock has a market cap of $148.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 341.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $137,134,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

