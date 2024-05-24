The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 43.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

