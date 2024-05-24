The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
Shares of MTW opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $19.81.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.93 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
