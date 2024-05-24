The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manitowoc

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Manitowoc Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1,292.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 516,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 479,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,207,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,223,000 after buying an additional 79,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.93 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Manitowoc

(Get Free Report

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.