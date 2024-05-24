The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,444,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $4,517,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $867,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,771 shares of company stock valued at $8,985,497. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.93 on Friday, reaching $307.02. The stock had a trading volume of 207,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,398. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $223.28 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The stock has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.56.

Read Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.