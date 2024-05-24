The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,039,000 after purchasing an additional 517,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,316,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,593,000 after purchasing an additional 98,286 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.01.

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.6 %

TTD stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.94. The stock had a trading volume of 988,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,406. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.28, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $97.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.57.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $5,767,691.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,890,730.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $5,767,691.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,890,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,637 shares of company stock worth $39,915,515. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

