The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.14

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 8181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Weir Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on The Weir Group
The Weir Group Stock Performance
The Weir Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.
The Weir Group Company Profile
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.
