Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,501,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. The company has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

