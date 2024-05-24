Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $380.38 Million

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. Threshold has a total market cap of $380.38 million and approximately $12.21 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03790463 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $16,232,867.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

