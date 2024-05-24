Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.37. Approximately 67,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 159,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on THRY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Thryv Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. The company has a market cap of $759.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Thryv’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,566,969.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 7,950 shares of company stock valued at $157,275 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Thryv by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Articles

