Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 0.5%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 5,283,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 30,834,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

TLRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tilray by 29.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,157 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 36,687.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 117,891 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tilray by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 213,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Tilray by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

