Top Wealth Group Holding Limited’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 27th (NASDAQ:TWG)

Top Wealth Group’s (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 27th. Top Wealth Group had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 16th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Top Wealth Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Top Wealth Group Price Performance
Shares of TWG opened at $1.06 on Friday. Top Wealth Group has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.50.
Top Wealth Group Company Profile
