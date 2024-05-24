Top Wealth Group Holding Limited’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 27th (NASDAQ:TWG)

Top Wealth Group’s (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 27th. Top Wealth Group had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 16th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Top Wealth Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Top Wealth Group Price Performance

Shares of TWG opened at $1.06 on Friday. Top Wealth Group has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Get Top Wealth Group alerts:

Top Wealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Top Wealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Wealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.