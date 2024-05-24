Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Price Down 0.7%

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.33 and last traded at $56.49. 223,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,972,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

