Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 16,972 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,582 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.2 %

KEY traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,029,146. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $8,203,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 124.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 849,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 470,520 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

