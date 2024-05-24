Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Insider Sells £240,424.80 in Stock

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) insider Jody Ford sold 72,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.19), for a total value of £240,424.80 ($305,572.95).

Jody Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Jody Ford sold 103,990 shares of Trainline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £334,847.80 ($425,581.85).

TRN stock opened at GBX 321.60 ($4.09) on Friday. Trainline Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 393.80 ($5.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,594.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 344.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 321.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.72) to GBX 428 ($5.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trainline from GBX 359 ($4.56) to GBX 392 ($4.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 365 ($4.64) to GBX 380 ($4.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 385 ($4.89).

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

