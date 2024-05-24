Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Insider Sells £240,424.80 in Stock

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) insider Jody Ford sold 72,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.19), for a total value of £240,424.80 ($305,572.95).
Jody Ford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Jody Ford sold 103,990 shares of Trainline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £334,847.80 ($425,581.85).
Trainline Stock Up 1.3 %
TRN stock opened at GBX 321.60 ($4.09) on Friday. Trainline Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 393.80 ($5.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,594.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 344.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 321.40.
Trainline Company Profile
Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
