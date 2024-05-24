Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow Sells 12,000 Shares

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Transcat Stock Performance

TRNS stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $134.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,776. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.26 and a 52 week high of $147.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRNS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Transcat during the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 762,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,962,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

