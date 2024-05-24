Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Northland Capmk

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2029 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TRNS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

TRNS stock opened at $134.47 on Wednesday. Transcat has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $147.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.14.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $414,933.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,953.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $414,933.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth $588,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth $2,847,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 762,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $2,962,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

