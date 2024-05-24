Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Shares Down 17.6%

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 17.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 111,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 62,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Transition Metals Trading Up 6.7 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$5.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.62.
About Transition Metals
Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.
