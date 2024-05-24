Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) fell 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.42. Approximately 56,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 249,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $249.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

