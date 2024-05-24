Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 174,935 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,569.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 267,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 251,424 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 776,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 51,590 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,267,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,086,000 after acquiring an additional 454,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 466.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 96,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACI. Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Insider Activity

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.