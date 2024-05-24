Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Cirrus Logic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 71.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 347.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 84,101 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,768.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.5 %

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $115.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.49.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Featured Articles

