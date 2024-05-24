Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 74,457 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 103.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,457 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.26% of Vita Coco worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COCO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vita Coco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vita Coco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Trading Up 0.4 %

COCO stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 633,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,836,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 633,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,836,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 2,780 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $69,611.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,855,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,536 over the last 90 days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

