Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Insider Acquires £50,601 in Stock

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Hughes purchased 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,601 ($64,312.40).

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 153.60 ($1.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 154.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.76. Tritax Big Box REIT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 121.80 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 173 ($2.20). The company has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3,840.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Tritax Big Box REIT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17,500.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.97) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 190 ($2.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

