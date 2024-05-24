Truist Financial Cuts THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $100.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

THOR Industries stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.29. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.80.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in THOR Industries by 889.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in THOR Industries by 127.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 3,063.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

