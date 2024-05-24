Truist Financial Raises RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $328.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $309.00 to $328.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $286.57.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $292.85 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.05.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $957,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 60.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,095,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

