Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.64 and last traded at $64.58. Approximately 2,707,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 20,238,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.60.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 50,080 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

