UBS Group Raises Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $270.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $269.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.56.

Get Ecolab alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ECL

Ecolab Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $233.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.76. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $236.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.