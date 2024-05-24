UBS Group Raises Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $6.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RSKD. Barclays boosted their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.63.

Get Riskified alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RSKD

Riskified Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Riskified by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after buying an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Riskified by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,173,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,384 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Riskified by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,202 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Riskified by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,710,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth $7,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.