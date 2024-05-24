UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Up 0.7%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 1,344,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,009,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.17 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440 in the last ninety days. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 875.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

