Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.93% from the company’s previous close.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.91.

ULTA stock opened at $376.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.38. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

