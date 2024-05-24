Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Announces Dividend of $5.85

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 5.847 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Uni-President China’s previous dividend of $4.82.

Uni-President China Stock Performance

Shares of UPCHY stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $88.23. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.62. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

