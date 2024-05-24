Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Announces Dividend of $5.85

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 5.847 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Uni-President China’s previous dividend of $4.82.
Uni-President China Stock Performance
Shares of UPCHY stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $88.23. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.62. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $95.00.
About Uni-President China
