United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading Down 2.6%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 140,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 685,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

UNFI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

