United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 512,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of United Parcel Service worth $120,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.81.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.