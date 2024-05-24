United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading 6.6% Higher

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.78. 7,136,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 7,643,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth $50,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.