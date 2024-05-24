Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Sells $11,586.78 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 998 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $11,586.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,742.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $37,675.78.

On Thursday, April 18th, Olivier Marie sold 223 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $2,497.60.

On Monday, March 18th, Olivier Marie sold 967 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $11,797.40.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Olivier Marie sold 1,491 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $19,427.73.

Shares of UPWK opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.66. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPWK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 2,216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,693 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth $15,528,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $19,082,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth $11,576,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

