Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Sells $18,766.08 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $18,766.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Olivier Marie sold 998 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $11,586.78.

On Thursday, May 16th, Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $37,675.78.

On Thursday, April 18th, Olivier Marie sold 223 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $2,497.60.

On Monday, March 18th, Olivier Marie sold 967 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $11,797.40.

Upwork Price Performance

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $16.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. Analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 56.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 17.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Upwork

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.