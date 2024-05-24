Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $363,393.00 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $363,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,175,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,651,374.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $241,400.00.

Upwork Price Performance

UPWK opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 17.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 132.5% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 964,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 549,733 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $1,987,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

