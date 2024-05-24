US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,088 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $114,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $82.88. 1,859,417 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

