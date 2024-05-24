US Bancorp DE Has $114.21 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intuit were worth $114,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $51.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $610.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,052. The company has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $634.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.94. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.