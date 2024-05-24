US Bancorp DE Sells 27,004 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 781,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,004 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.67% of Albemarle worth $112,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. USCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 21,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ALB stock traded up $3.87 on Friday, hitting $126.82. The stock had a trading volume of 648,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,285. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average of $125.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.16.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

