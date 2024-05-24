US Bancorp DE Sells 292,831 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,208,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,831 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $63,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 268,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,932. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $52.83.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.