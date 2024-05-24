US Bancorp DE Sells 37,173 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,173 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $107,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $213.90. 179,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.18.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

